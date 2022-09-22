Dr. Robert Benton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Benton, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Benton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Benton works at
Locations
-
1
Burdett2231 Burdett Ave Ste 160, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 292-6200
-
2
Capital Cardiology Associates7 Southwoods Blvd Ste 4, Albany, NY 12211 Directions (518) 292-6000
-
3
Community Care Physicians1735 Route 9 Ste 102, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 292-6000
-
4
Clifton Park Family Practice Group1 Tallow Wood Dr, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 292-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first stress test 5 years ago using a treadmill. The test went without incident. They found enough there to encourage yearly visits. This year, Dr B ordered several tests, each one taking some time before I could move on to the next. It became a marathon. The tests were not a problem, but the waiting and the waiting room became very unpleasant. It was so cold in there, and we were there about five hours. The tests made me late for my appointment with Dr B. All of this, I've been told, is routine, but I was unprepared for it, and that was stressful. My time with Dr B was educational, useful, and very useful. I don't know where I could find any other doctor who could be such a good fit for me.
About Dr. Robert Benton, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1205820727
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benton works at
Dr. Benton has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Benton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.