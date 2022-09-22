Overview

Dr. Robert Benton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Benton works at Capital Cardiology Associates in Troy, NY with other offices in Albany, NY, Halfmoon, NY and Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.