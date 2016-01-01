See All Ophthalmologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Bentz II, DO

Ophthalmology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Bentz II, DO

Dr. Robert Bentz II, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Bentz II works at Bentz Eye Center in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bentz II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bentz Eye Center
    Bentz Eye Center
4820 OKEECHOBEE BLVD, West Palm Beach, FL 33417
(561) 495-2811

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichiasis
Drusen
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Trichiasis
Drusen
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Trichiasis
Drusen
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Macular Edema
Migraine
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blindness
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Treatment
Coreoplasty
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypotony of Eye
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Paralytic Strabismus
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium Surgery
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Bentz II, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811938301
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Bentz II, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bentz II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bentz II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bentz II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bentz II works at Bentz Eye Center in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bentz II’s profile.

    Dr. Bentz II has seen patients for Trichiasis and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bentz II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentz II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentz II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentz II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentz II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

