Overview of Dr. Robert Bentz II, DO

Dr. Robert Bentz II, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Bentz II works at Bentz Eye Center in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.