Overview of Dr. Robert Benza, MD

Dr. Robert Benza, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Benza works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Stye and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.