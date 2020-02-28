Overview of Dr. Robert Berg, MD

Dr. Robert Berg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with NYU Langone Medical Center



Dr. Berg works at Arcadia Ob/Gyn, PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.