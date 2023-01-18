Dr. Robert Berghoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berghoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Berghoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Berghoff, MD
Dr. Robert Berghoff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research
Dr. Berghoff's Office Locations
OrthoArizona - Arcadia3033 N 44th St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 631-3161Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona - JCL North Mountain9327 N 3rd St Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 631-3166Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Loved this doctor for his calm attitude. I was so impressed and totally satisfied
About Dr. Robert Berghoff, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1124024831
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research
