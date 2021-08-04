Dr. Robert Berkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Berkowitz, MD
Dr. Robert Berkowitz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from University Hospitals of Cleveland.
Robert Berkowitz M.d. P.A.448 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 244-6066
Great Doctor. I would recommend this doctor.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1659310506
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Berkowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkowitz has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz.
