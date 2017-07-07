See All Occupational Medicine Doctors in Louisville, KY
Dr. Robert Berlin, MD

Occupational Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Berlin, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. Berlin works at Office in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Office
    7092 Distribution Dr Ste E, Louisville, KY 40258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 935-9970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • Baptist Health Louisville
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    Jul 07, 2017
    Good guy very polite and to the point.
    Michael Midiri in Elizabethtown, KY — Jul 07, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Berlin, MD

    Specialties
    • Occupational Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790740611
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Louisville Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Berlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berlin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

