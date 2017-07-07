Dr. Robert Berlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Berlin, MD
Dr. Robert Berlin, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Berlin works at
Office7092 Distribution Dr Ste E, Louisville, KY 40258 Directions (502) 935-9970
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Aetna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Good guy very polite and to the point.
About Dr. Robert Berlin, MD
- Occupational Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1790740611
- University Louisville Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Berlin works at
