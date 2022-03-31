Dr. Bernstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Bernstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bernstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Locations
Desert Regional Medical Center1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 323-6205
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would not be with my family today if not for Dr Bernstein. Do you want touchy feely or brilliant? I’ll take brilliant!
About Dr. Robert Bernstein, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184718488
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
