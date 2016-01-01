See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Santa Fe, NM
Dr. Robert Bernstein, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (16)
Dr. Robert Bernstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They completed their fellowship with Stanford Hosp

Dr. Bernstein works at La Familia Medical Center in Santa Fe, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    La Familia Medical Center
    1035 Alto St, Santa Fe, NM 87501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 982-4425
    Regional Endocrinology Assocs
    1533 S Saint Francis Dr Ste B, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 982-2860

Hospital Affiliations
  • CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center

Diabetes Type 1
VAP Lipid Testing
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 1
VAP Lipid Testing
Hypothyroidism

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Robert Bernstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467460840
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford Hosp
    Internship
    • Boston City Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Case Western Reserve Univesity
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein works at La Familia Medical Center in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on Dr. Bernstein’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

