Dr. Robert Berry, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Berry, DO
Dr. Robert Berry, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Berry's Office Locations
SPORT Orthopedics & Rehabilitation9255 Dallas Pkwy Ste 120, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (469) 200-2832
SPORT Orthopedics & Rehabilitation19200 Preston Rd Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75252 Directions (469) 200-2832
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was nice to get a next-day appointment and diagnosis and injection. Dr. Berry answered my many questions patiently and professionally.
About Dr. Robert Berry, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1316971740
Education & Certifications
- Oasis Sports Medicine
- Riverside County Regional Medical Center
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Western University Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Med Of The Pacific
- California State University At Fullerton
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
241 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
