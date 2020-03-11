Overview of Dr. Robert Berry, MD

Dr. Robert Berry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Berry works at Intermountain Spine Institute in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Laminoforaminotomy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.