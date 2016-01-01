See All Urologists in Humble, TX
Dr. Robert Berwind, MD

Urology
2.7 (7)
Map Pin Small Humble, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Berwind, MD

Dr. Robert Berwind, MD is an Urology Specialist in Humble, TX. They completed their residency with Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University

Dr. Berwind works at Robert T Berwind MD in Humble, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berwind's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert T Berwind MD
    8901 FM 1960 Bypass Rd W Ste 308, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 359-7750
  2. 2
    Robert T Berwind MD
    201 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste A450, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 359-7750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Emergency Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Robert Berwind, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336238088
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Internship
    • Grady Memorial Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Berwind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berwind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berwind has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berwind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Berwind. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berwind.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berwind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berwind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

