Dr. Robert Beto II, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Beto II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sistersville General Hospital and Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4478Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Heartnexus Inc.1054 Maple Dr Ste A, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 282-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sistersville General Hospital
- Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beto has been my cardiologist for years. He is the best of the best in every way. You could not find a better cardiologist and I highly recommend him. In addition to being an outstanding doctor, he is personable and kind. He asks about my family and grandkids every time I go in for a visit. I am lucky to have Dr. Beto for my cardiologist.
About Dr. Robert Beto II, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
