Overview of Dr. Robert Betzu, MD

Dr. Robert Betzu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Aut noma de Guadalajara|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital - South and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Betzu works at Bay Area Cardiology - Brandon in Brandon, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL, Sun City Center, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.