Dr. Robert Bielski, MD
Dr. Robert Bielski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Riley Hosp for Chld At in Univ Health705 Riley Hospital Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 948-2550
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-5992
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
The best surgeon! My daughter loves him!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Italian
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bielski speaks Arabic and Italian.
