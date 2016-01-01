Overview of Dr. Robert Bier, DPM

Dr. Robert Bier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.