Dr. Robert Bierwirth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Bierwirth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and South County Hospital.
Dr. Bierwirth works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Medicine Assoc1150 Reservoir Ave Ste 201, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 943-1300
- 2 360 Kingstown Rd Ste 202, Narragansett, RI 02882 Directions (401) 789-1860
-
3
Pedro Barros M.d. Inc1407 S County Trl Bldg 4, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 885-2760
-
4
Roger Williams Medical Center825 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
We met Dr. Bierwirth under distressing conditions (a sudden five-day hospital stay). He was reassuring and arranged appropriate care (including from another find doctor in this practice who was in attendance on a given day). Looking back from the other end of a recovery we truly appreciate his practice's fine and competent care.
About Dr. Robert Bierwirth, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1053517565
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bierwirth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bierwirth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bierwirth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bierwirth has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bierwirth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bierwirth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bierwirth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bierwirth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bierwirth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.