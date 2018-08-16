Overview

Dr. Robert Bierwirth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and South County Hospital.



Dr. Bierwirth works at Gastrointestinal Medicine Assoc in Cranston, RI with other offices in Narragansett, RI, East Greenwich, RI and Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.