Dr. Robert Bina, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Dr. Robert Bina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Bina works at Banner-university Super Specialists LLC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bina's Office Locations

    Banner-university Super Specialists LLC
    755 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 242-4664
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    UofL Health - Medical Center East
    3920 Dutchmans Ln Ste 306, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-2160
    Neurosurgical Group of Greater Louisville and So in Psc
    225 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 505, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-2160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Louisville Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Brain Aneurysm

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Robert Bina, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1376980821
    Dr. Bina accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

