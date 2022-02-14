Dr. Bina accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Bina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Bina, MD
Dr. Robert Bina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Bina works at
Dr. Bina's Office Locations
1
Banner-university Super Specialists LLC755 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (844) 242-4664Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
UofL Health - Medical Center East3920 Dutchmans Ln Ste 306, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 588-2160
3
Neurosurgical Group of Greater Louisville and So in Psc225 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 505, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-2160
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bina he safe mother life with recent brain surgery am so thankful and blessed we him taking care of mom, mom now she is at a rehab center to get her back on her normal activities, in my name and my family we would like to thank you and appreciated you for your fabulous job you done
About Dr. Robert Bina, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1376980821
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.