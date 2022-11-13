Overview of Dr. Robert Bisbee, MD

Dr. Robert Bisbee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Bisbee works at UMC Family Medicine at Freedom Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.