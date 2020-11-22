Overview

Dr. Robert Bishop Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.



Dr. Bishop Jr works at Family Practice Associates of Southern Hills - Nashville in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.