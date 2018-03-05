Dr. Robert Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bishop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Bishop, MD
Dr. Robert Bishop, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA.
Dr. Bishop's Office Locations
Robert J. Bishop MD1800 Town Center Dr Ste 420, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 437-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bishop has cared for my sons for 7 years. He is a good and caring Doctor. My children grown now are doing very well and functioning very well under his care.
About Dr. Robert Bishop, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1255342077
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.