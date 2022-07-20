Dr. Robert Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Black, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Black, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dunedin, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Black works at
Locations
Baycare Medical Group Inc646 Virginia St Ste 200, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 734-6533
Mease Dunedin Hospital601 Main St, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 734-6533
The Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida1840 Mease Dr Ste 200, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 724-8611
The Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida455 Pinellas St Ste 330, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 724-8611
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Black took his time with my husband and set up a heart monitor and an EKG. The office staff was very thorough on calling about results. His staff is very pleasant and so is Dr.Black
About Dr. Robert Black, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1508826785
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
