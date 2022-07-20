Overview

Dr. Robert Black, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dunedin, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Black works at Baycare Medical Group Inc in Dunedin, FL with other offices in Safety Harbor, FL and Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.