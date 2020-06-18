Dr. Robert Blacky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blacky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Blacky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Blacky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Blacky works at
Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee9320 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 373-7100
Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee20405 Alberta St, Oneida, TN 37841 Directions (423) 286-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Great visit. Exceptional Dr. Blacky and his nurse staff. I could not be happier with the care I received. Very professional care.
About Dr. Robert Blacky, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Naval Hospital San Diego
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Blacky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blacky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blacky has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blacky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Blacky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blacky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blacky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blacky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.