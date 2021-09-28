Dr. Robert Blair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Blair, MD
Dr. Robert Blair, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Louisville Sch of Med and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Blair's Office Locations
Norton Children's Hospital Medical Associates4 Physicians Park Ste 1-5, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 233-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commission for Children with Special Needs
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Provider Network
- Owensboro Community Health Network
- Passport Health Plan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Self Pay
- SIHO Insurance Services
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I absoultly love Dr Blair he is amazing with kids and knows what he is doing he was also my doctor when I was little.
About Dr. Robert Blair, MD
- Pediatrics
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1932107877
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine|University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Maricopa County General Hospital|Maricopa County General Hospital|Maricopa Medical Center|Maricopa Medical Center
- University of Louisville Sch of Med
- Pediatrics
Dr. Blair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
