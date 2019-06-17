Dr. Robert Blasberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blasberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Blasberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Blasberg, MD
Dr. Robert Blasberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Blasberg's Office Locations
Thomas Eye Group5995 Barfield Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-1507
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blasberg was very invested in figuring out what was going on with my eyes. He was helpful, patient, and knowledgeable. He did my cataract surgery a few years later and my sight is better than ever!
About Dr. Robert Blasberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1922005487
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Faulkner Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blasberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blasberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blasberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blasberg has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blasberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Blasberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blasberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blasberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blasberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.