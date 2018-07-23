Dr. Robert Bledsoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bledsoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bledsoe, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Bledsoe, MD
Dr. Robert Bledsoe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas, Houston - M.D. and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Medical City Las Colinas.
Dr. Bledsoe works at
Dr. Bledsoe's Office Locations
-
1
DFW Plastic Surgery1600 W College St Ste 380, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-0868
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bledsoe?
Dr. Bledsoe is an Amazing Listener. He has a Huge Heart. His staff is extremely organized and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Robert Bledsoe, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396817409
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery - Phoenix, AZ
- General Surgery - University of California
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Texas, Houston - M.D.
- University of Texas at Austin - B.S Zoology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bledsoe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bledsoe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bledsoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bledsoe works at
Dr. Bledsoe speaks Spanish.
180 patients have reviewed Dr. Bledsoe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bledsoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bledsoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bledsoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.