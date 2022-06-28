Dr. Robert Bleicher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bleicher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bleicher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Bleicher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
North Jersey Gastroenterology1825 State Route 23, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-1484
- Chilton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. Bleicher for over 25 years. He has always listened to my concerns and discussed them with me. Very professional, and compassionate. Excellent doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1467442426
- Northwestern Meml Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bleicher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bleicher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bleicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bleicher works at
Dr. Bleicher has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bleicher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bleicher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bleicher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bleicher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bleicher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.