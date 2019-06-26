Overview of Dr. Robert Blem, MD

Dr. Robert Blem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical Branch



Dr. Blem works at Louisiana Retina Center in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.