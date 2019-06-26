Dr. Robert Blem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Blem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Blem, MD
Dr. Robert Blem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical Branch
Dr. Blem works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Blem's Office Locations
-
1
Louisiana Retina Center1000 W Pinhook Rd Ste 301, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blem?
I was referred to Dr. Blem by Dr. Donner Mizelle. I have extreme myopia in both eyes and cataracts had formed in my eyes. Dr. Blem was consulted to make sure my retinas were in good shape for the cataract surgery. He has been kind, compassionate, and made sure I understood the procedure he performed fully before he began. His staff has always been very friendly and polite. My only caution is be prepared to spend about 2 hours at his office for each visit. There is usually quite a wait in the waiting room and then in the dilation room before you get to see the doctor.
About Dr. Robert Blem, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1528026838
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Medical College of Virginia
- University of Tennessee-Chattannooga
- Virginia Commonwealth University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blem works at
Dr. Blem has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Blem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.