Dr. Robert Bleza, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Bleza, MD
Dr. Robert Bleza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bluffton, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Bluffton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bleza works at
Dr. Bleza's Office Locations
Northeast Indiana Urology - Bluffton Office303 S Main St, Bluffton, IN 46714 Directions (260) 353-2021
Robert D Bleza MD LLC115 E 113th Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 663-8110
Hospital Affiliations
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Equitable
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- TPA
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bleza felt my hernia immediately. Dr Bleza offered to correct it by surgery. The surgery went well & I feel so grateful that the pain from the hernia isn't there any more.
About Dr. Robert Bleza, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1891893731
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
