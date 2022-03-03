Dr. Robert Block, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Block is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Block, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Central Coast Head & Neck Surgeons Inc.1095 Los Palos Dr, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 649-4000
- 2 2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste B270, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 657-0337
- 3 1095 Los Dr, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 649-4000
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
I was referred by my General Physician after being diagnosed with sleep apnea. Dr. Block is timely and makes the most of each visit. He performed surgery to correct my deviated septum and reduce my turbinates. On my last visit, I expressed my joy to Dr. Block about how much more air I have and how his treatment has improved this aspect in my quality of life!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UCLA Med Ctr
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Block has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Block accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Block has seen patients for Labyrinthitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Block on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Block speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Block. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block.
