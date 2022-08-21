Overview of Dr. Robert Blok, DO

Dr. Robert Blok, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health and Physicians' Medical Center.



Dr. Blok works at Optum Bone And Spine in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.