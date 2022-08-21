Dr. Robert Blok, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Blok, DO
Overview of Dr. Robert Blok, DO
Dr. Robert Blok, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health and Physicians' Medical Center.
Dr. Blok's Office Locations
Travis Clegg, MD4101 Technology Ave, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-5633Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Travis Clegg, MD2108 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-5633
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Clark Memorial Health
- Physicians' Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Took time and was not rushed. Explained my mri which no one has ever done before
About Dr. Robert Blok, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
