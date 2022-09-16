Dr. Robert Bloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bloom, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Bloom, MD
Dr. Robert Bloom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Blindness, Esophoria and Extraocular Muscle Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bloom's Office Locations
- 1 1020 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45432 Directions (937) 723-7772
-
2
Dayton Children's Hospital1 Childrens Plz, Dayton, OH 45404 Directions (937) 641-3020Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bloom?
I only came in today because I needed my granddaughter's frames replaced because they were broken. The receptionist handling the request appeared to have memorized a script that resemble no real sincerity in customer service. My children have been coming to Dr. Bloom's office for years but I was most irritated by the lack of information gather before pricing my service. No name, address, or historical gathering of past pricing and no copy of warranty specifing and such increase in service. My past two experiences with the people/persons handling this simple request to replace broken frames has been awful. My only request is can someone PLEASE address these young women how to educate themselves on current inhouse policies that effect the customers increase in pricing. We have single mother, parents, and all of us are concerned about inflation. Thank you
About Dr. Robert Bloom, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1578512893
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloom accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloom has seen patients for Blindness, Esophoria and Extraocular Muscle Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.