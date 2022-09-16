See All Ophthalmologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Robert Bloom, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Bloom, MD

Dr. Robert Bloom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Blindness, Esophoria and Extraocular Muscle Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bloom's Office Locations

    1020 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 723-7772
    Dayton Children's Hospital
    1 Childrens Plz, Dayton, OH 45404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 641-3020
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blindness Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyclophoria Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    About Dr. Robert Bloom, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578512893
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Bloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bloom has seen patients for Blindness, Esophoria and Extraocular Muscle Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

