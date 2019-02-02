Dr. Robert Bloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bloom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Bloom, MD
Dr. Robert Bloom, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom's Office Locations
-
1
Newland Medical Associates22301 Foster Winter Dr Fl 2, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 344-2000
-
2
Ascension Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 552-0620
-
3
Newland Medical Associates, PC31500 Telegraph Rd Ste 225, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 552-0620
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bloom?
Dr. Bloom treated my Father for years. He is an excellent doctor who cares about his patients and their concerns.
About Dr. Robert Bloom, MD
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1760413389
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.