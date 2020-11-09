Dr. Robert Bloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bloom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Bloom, MD
Dr. Robert Bloom, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom's Office Locations
Northern Virginia Pulmonary & Critical Care Assoc. PC3289 Woodburn Rd Ste 350, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 641-8616
Northern Virginia Pulmonary And Critical Care Associates101 W Broad St Ste 301, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 276-1916
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's a very busy doctor. Kind and professional
About Dr. Robert Bloom, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1821014846
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
