Dr. Robert Bloss, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Bloss works at
Dr. Bloss' Office Locations
Woman's Place - Pearlandthe10223 Broadway St Ste E, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 796-1600Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Houston Pediatric Surgeons7900 Fannin St Ste 3200, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 796-1600
Woman's Place - 1960the7915 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 210, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 890-1182Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 4 705 S Fry Rd Ste 230, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (713) 796-1600
Woman's Health - Sugar Land16552 Southwest Fwy Ste A, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 795-5054
Kingwood1330 Kingwood Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (713) 796-1600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bloss is really nice and caring. We had to go a 2nd time cause my daughter got another cyst. And he makes her laugh and not worry through the process
About Dr. Robert Bloss, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790748309
Education & Certifications
- McGill Childrens Hospital
- University Texas Medical School at Houston
- Parkland Meml Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloss works at
Dr. Bloss has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bloss speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloss.
