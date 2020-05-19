See All Pediatric Surgeons in Pearland, TX
Dr. Robert Bloss, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Bloss, MD

Pediatric Surgery
4.9 (46)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Bloss, MD

Dr. Robert Bloss, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Bloss works at Womans Health Pearland in Pearland, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Katy, TX, Sugar Land, TX and Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Bloss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Woman's Place - Pearlandthe
    10223 Broadway St Ste E, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 796-1600
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Houston Pediatric Surgeons
    7900 Fannin St Ste 3200, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 796-1600
  3. 3
    Woman's Place - 1960the
    7915 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 210, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 890-1182
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    705 S Fry Rd Ste 230, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 796-1600
  5. 5
    Woman's Health - Sugar Land
    16552 Southwest Fwy Ste A, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-5054
  6. 6
    Kingwood
    1330 Kingwood Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 796-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bloss?

    May 19, 2020
    Dr Bloss is really nice and caring. We had to go a 2nd time cause my daughter got another cyst. And he makes her laugh and not worry through the process
    Imelda Acosta — May 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Bloss, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Bloss, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bloss to family and friends

    Dr. Bloss' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bloss

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Bloss, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Bloss, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790748309
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGill Childrens Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Texas Medical School at Houston
    Residency
    Internship
    • Parkland Meml Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Bloss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bloss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bloss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bloss has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Bloss, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.