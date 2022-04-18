Overview

Dr. Robert Bock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bock works at Wedgewood Primary Care Suite 300 in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Pompton Lakes, NJ and Pompton Plains, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.