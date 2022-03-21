Overview

Dr. Robert Bolster, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Bolster works at Corpus Christi Better Health in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.