Dr. Robert Bonasera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY.
Dr. Robert Bonasera, MD
Dr. Robert Bonasera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY.
Dr. Bonasera works at
Garden City Office1205 Franklin Ave Ste 150, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-0067
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
LOVE LOVE LOVE! He takes care of my whole family. So kind, explained every procedure. Very thorough. Calls you back after results.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1073537767
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bonasera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonasera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bonasera has seen patients for Dysphagia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonasera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonasera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonasera.
