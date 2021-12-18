Dr. Robert Bonillas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonillas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bonillas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona.
Dr. Bonillas' Office Locations
Scottsdale Plastics9377 E Bell Rd Ste 367, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 442-4204Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I reached out to this doctor after a friend recommended him. I have had a botched surgery that resulted in many surgeries from complications and I am still months later dealing with the repercussions. In my experience most plastic surgeons do not want to get involved with botched surgery patients. Yet speaking to Morgan in Dr. Bonillas office I was felt immediately at ease and was able to speak freely regarding my needs. Morgan is down to earth and a very compassionate soul which is such a blessing when your past experiences with plastic surgeons offices have been the absolute opposite. The office is warm and pleasant. Dr.Bonillas is wonderful. He is caring and compassionate and took a lot of time in my consult with me trying to help me find my next steps. I definitely felt like I was finally in competent and safe hands. He is professional and trustworthy and those qualities are essential when researching any plastic surgeon. I highly recommend Dr.Bonillas.
About Dr. Robert Bonillas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonillas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonillas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonillas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonillas speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonillas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonillas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonillas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonillas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.