Dr. Robert Bonner, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
1.9 (19)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Bonner, MD

Dr. Robert Bonner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.

Dr. Bonner works at ROBERT A BONNER MD in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bonner's Office Locations

    Robert A Bonner MD
    3975 Jackson St Ste 107, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 353-0333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Robert Bonner, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497862684
    Education & Certifications

    • Fairview University Med Center
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Bonner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonner works at ROBERT A BONNER MD in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bonner’s profile.

    Dr. Bonner has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

