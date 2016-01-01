Dr. Robert Bonner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bonner, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Bonner, MD
Dr. Robert Bonner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.
Dr. Bonner's Office Locations
Robert A Bonner MD3975 Jackson St Ste 107, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 353-0333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Bonner, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1497862684
Education & Certifications
- Fairview University Med Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonner has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonner.
