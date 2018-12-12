Dr. Robert Bonwetsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonwetsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bonwetsch, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Bonwetsch, MD
Dr. Robert Bonwetsch, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Northwestern Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Bonwetsch's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Neurologists PC69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 300, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-5631
-
2
Health Imaging Associates1389 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-7367
-
3
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (203) 748-2551
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bonwetsch respects his patients, listens carefully, and explains thoroughly. I have never felt rushed during my appointments with him. He responds quickly to phone calls and e-mails. His bedside manner is excellent and I have recommended him to other people.
About Dr. Robert Bonwetsch, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801856687
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Health Sciences University
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonwetsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonwetsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonwetsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonwetsch has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Gait Abnormality and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonwetsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bonwetsch speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonwetsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonwetsch.
