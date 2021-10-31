Dr. Robert Boolbol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boolbol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Boolbol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Boolbol, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Boolbol works at
Locations
Pain & Spine Specialists of Connecticut - Trumbull5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 373-7330Monday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Pain & Spine Specialists of Connecticut - Farmington11 South Rd Ste 250, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 674-0222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Boolbol for many years. I’ve been given many steroid injections epidural’s, all in the hope of keeping me off an operating table. He is very skillful at what he does. He deals with the facts and tells you the way it is. Doesn’t sugarcoat it, just says it the way it is. Now I appreciate that kind of approach some people do not. The man and his staff have helped me since about 2009. And I dread the day he retires.
About Dr. Robert Boolbol, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Columbia Presbyterian
- Lenox Hill
- New York Medical College
- Tufts University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boolbol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boolbol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boolbol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boolbol has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boolbol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Boolbol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boolbol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boolbol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boolbol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.