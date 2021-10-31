Overview

Dr. Robert Boolbol, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Boolbol works at Pain & Spine Specialist of Connecticut in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.