Super Profile

Dr. Robert Boorstein, DO

General Surgery
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Boorstein, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Boorstein works at Health and Wellness Medicine in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Carson City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health and Wellness Medicine
    28423 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 295, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 330-1078
  2. 2
    Michigan Ed Clinics,pllc
    28237 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 103, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 752-0230
  3. 3
    Robert I. Boorstein, DO, FACOS
    423 E Main St # B, Carson City, MI 48811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 584-6266

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abscess
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 12, 2020
    HE was great, very personable and quick
    — Aug 12, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Boorstein, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1518059997
    Education & Certifications

    • Botsford Hospital
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Philadelphia College Of Textiles & Science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Boorstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boorstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boorstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Boorstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boorstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boorstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boorstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

