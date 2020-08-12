Dr. Robert Boorstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boorstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Boorstein, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Boorstein, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Boorstein works at
Locations
-
1
Health and Wellness Medicine28423 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 295, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 330-1078
-
2
Michigan Ed Clinics,pllc28237 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 103, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 752-0230
-
3
Robert I. Boorstein, DO, FACOS423 E Main St # B, Carson City, MI 48811 Directions (989) 584-6266
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boorstein?
HE was great, very personable and quick
About Dr. Robert Boorstein, DO
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518059997
Education & Certifications
- Botsford Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Philadelphia College Of Textiles & Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boorstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boorstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boorstein works at
Dr. Boorstein speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Boorstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boorstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boorstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boorstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.