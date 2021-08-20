See All Otolaryngologists in Saginaw, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Borenitsch, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Borenitsch, DO

Dr. Robert Borenitsch, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.

Dr. Borenitsch works at Saginaw Valley Family Care in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Borenitsch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saginaw Valley Family Care
    5200 STATE ST, Saginaw, MI 48603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 793-6138

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 20, 2021
    Dr. was wonderful, he explained everything he was doing. The staff were so friendly-I am so glad we choose this Dr.
    Jerry and Doris Burzyck — Aug 20, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Borenitsch, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336191139
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Borenitsch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borenitsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borenitsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borenitsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borenitsch works at Saginaw Valley Family Care in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Dr. Borenitsch’s profile.

    Dr. Borenitsch has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borenitsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Borenitsch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borenitsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borenitsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borenitsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

