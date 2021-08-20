Overview of Dr. Robert Borenitsch, DO

Dr. Robert Borenitsch, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Borenitsch works at Saginaw Valley Family Care in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.