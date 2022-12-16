Dr. Robert Boretz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boretz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Boretz, MD
Dr. Robert Boretz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from SUNY College of Medicine at Brooklyn|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Summit Medical Group215 Union Ave Ste D, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 520-4258
Building B34 Mountain Blvd Ste C, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 520-4257
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Dr Boretz is an excellent physician and his staff is exceptional. He performed a distal bicep tendon repair on my right arm in mid-September 2022. The pain is now gone and I have full flexibility. Now it's just a matter of building the strength back in my bicep. The surgery without a doubt was a success. I highly recommend Dr Boretz.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- New England Medical Center|New England Medical Center Hospitals
- Jackson Memorial Hospital/Univ. Miami
- Jackson Health System|Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- SUNY College of Medicine at Brooklyn|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boretz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boretz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.