Dr. Robert Borrowdale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Borrowdale works at Western Medical Center Santa Ana in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Yorba Linda, CA and Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.