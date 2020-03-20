See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mentor, OH
Dr. Robert Botti Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (17)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Botti Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Botti Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital and UH Geauga Medical Center.

Dr. Botti Jr works at Cardiovascular Consultants of Cleveland Inc. in Mentor, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Middlefield, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Botti Jr's Office Locations

    Cardiovascular Consultants of Cleveland Inc.
    7200 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 (440) 942-9055
    Cardiovascular Consultants of
    1220 Som Center Rd Ste D, Cleveland, OH 44124 (440) 461-2600
    Dba Middlefield Primary Care
    16030 E High St, Middlefield, OH 44062 (440) 942-5400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Hillcrest Hospital
    6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 (440) 942-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • UH Geauga Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Dizziness
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Dizziness
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Botti Jr, MD

    Internal Medicine
    38 years of experience
    English
    1841285376
    Education & Certifications

    Case Western Reserve University
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Botti Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Botti Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Botti Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botti Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botti Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botti Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

