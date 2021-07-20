Dr. Robert Bowman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bowman Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Bowman Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Bowman Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Bowman Jr's Office Locations
-
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2020
-
2
Victory Medical Center Fort Worth Lp600 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (214) 645-0980Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Ut Southwestern Medical Center5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been seeing Dr. Bowman for 4 years. He’s personable, funny, compassionate, but, more than that, he’s an exceptional clinician. He’s normally quite busy and often late, but that’s because he gives you all the time needed to ensure your care is the best. My husband has been more than blessed to be his patient.
About Dr. Robert Bowman Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1043276959
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowman Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowman Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowman Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.