Dr. Robert Boyd, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Boyd, MD
Dr. Robert Boyd, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Dr. Boyd's Office Locations
Arthritis Consultants P.A.3 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 240, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 765-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had been seeing another Dr. For my arthritis and was frustrated with the lack of professionalism and care. I was referred to Dr. Boyd at Arthritis Consultants and have been so pleased with the quality and service from the staff, nurses and Dr. Boyd. He has been a wonderful Dr. & has fine tuned my treatment which has made a huge difference. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a good dr.
About Dr. Robert Boyd, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1801869458
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.