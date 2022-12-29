Overview of Dr. Robert Boyd, MD

Dr. Robert Boyd, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Boyd works at Arthritis Consultants in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.