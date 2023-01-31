Dr. Robert Boykin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boykin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Boykin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Boykin, MD
Dr. Robert Boykin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arden, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Highlands Cashiers Hospital and Mission Hospital.
Dr. Boykin works at
Dr. Boykin's Office Locations
Emergeortho (ardenfletcher)2585 HENDERSONVILLE RD, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 258-8800
Blue Ridge Bone & Joint Clinic75b Livingston St, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 258-8800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Highlands Cashiers Hospital
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr. Boykin. Namely I recommend him for someone in need of a labrum repair and hip osteoplasty which is what I had done.
About Dr. Robert Boykin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Alps Shoulder Surgery Institute
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Surgery
- Beth Israel Deaconess / Harvard Medical School
- Vanderbilt School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boykin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boykin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boykin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boykin works at
Dr. Boykin has seen patients for Glenoid Labrum Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boykin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
203 patients have reviewed Dr. Boykin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boykin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boykin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boykin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.